Separatist protesters and pro-independence trade unions are taking part in a general strike in the Catalonia region of Spain on Friday, following long days of violent protests in the region.

In the past four days, thousands of young protesters have been clashing with the Spanish police after the country's Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan separatists of illegally promoting independence in a referendum two years ago. Nine were found guilty of sedition and given prison sentences of between nine and 13 years.

Thousands are now marching cross-country to Barcelona to join the general strike, as protesters set up blockades on highways and disrupt the commuter rail service by walking on the train tracks.

According to the US's Overseas Security Advisory Council, which has been monitoring the situation, "Demonstrations are also likely to disrupt roadways leading into Barcelona from various towns throughout the region, including marches on major highways from Tarragona, Tarrega, Berga, Vic and Girona. In addition to clashing with law enforcement, protesters in some areas have disrupted public transportation, damaged traffic lights, and obstructed rail lines and road access to the Barcelona airport".

The strike was actually scheduled for earlier in the month, on October 11, and only later moved to the 18th to coincide with the Supreme Court's verdict.

Trade unions Intersindical-CSC and Intersindical Alternativa de Catalyunia, who called the strike, say their aim is to demand the increase of the minimum wage and to denounce recent labour legislative reforms, perceived as harmful to workers.

"We want to denounce the rights that workers have seen fade away in the past few years and demand that they're given back", spokeswoman Assumpta Barbens of IAC explained.

"The Strike is ours, the context is not", insisted Carles Sastre, general secretary of Intersindical-CSC, underlining that labour rights are still central to this protest.

Why was Barcelona on fire in the first place?

Tensions between Catalonia and the Spanish central government have been rising since Monday, when Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine politicians and activists to up to 13 years in jail over their role in a failed 2017 independence bid.

The sentences set off protests across the region, with demonstrators at times clashing with police. Barcelona town hall said 400 garbage containers were set ablaze during protests on Wednesday and estimated that the city had suffered damage totalling more than 1 million euros in two days.

Pro-independence leaders went ahead with a 2017 referendum on independence, despite it being deemed illegal by Spanish courts, followed by a declaration that the region was breaking away from Spain. Madrid responded by seizing control of the Catalan administration and putting the ringleaders on trial.