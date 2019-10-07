Dozens of hot air balloons take part in annual US festival

Dozens of hot air balloons took to the sky on Sunday as part of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The annual nine-day festival in the US state of New Mexico is one of the most photographed event in the world and organisers expect tens of thousands of spectators to attend.

Fog prevented the event from kicking-off as planned on Saturday and a race, known as America's Challenge was also postponed.

Drones are strictly prohibited and the Federal Aviation Administration has established a temporary flight restriction zone around the launch field.