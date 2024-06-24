EventsEventsPodcasts
A 1996 Volkswagen Beetle is drivn up a steep hill in the Cuautepec neighborhood of Mexico City
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Iconic Volkswagen Beetle kept alive in Mexico City

Volkswagen Beetle enthusiasts took part in a vehicle parade in Mexico City on Sunday (23 June) - a day after the car model's international day was celebrated.

The Beetle, or 'Vocho' as it’s known in Mexico, may have been discontinued years ago, but restored and remade vintage models roll on in the Mexican capital, where they remain highly popular.

In the northern neighborhood of Cuautepec, classic Beetles still line the streets - so much so that the area has been nicknamed 'Vocholandia.'

For the residents of Cuautepec, these iconic cars are here to stay - for as long as physically possible.

