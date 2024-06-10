Video. WATCH: Naked cyclists demand improved road safety

The protest was part of the 17th annual World Naked Bike Ride which aims to promote the use of bicycles over cars and advocates for cyclist safety.

Some of the demonstrators cycled entirely naked or in underwear while navigating the crowded city streets of Mexico City.

Organised by Ulises Velázquez, the event emphasised that cyclists are an integral part of traffic.

Despite the city's efforts to promote biking, participants highlighted the ongoing dangers and lack of respect from drivers, advocating for safer infrastructure and more bike lanes.