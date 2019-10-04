Watch: Bonn museum examines German view of the British

As Brexit looms, one of Germany's biggest history museums is examining how Germans view the British.

The exhibition at Bonn's Haus der Geschichte, entitled "Very British: A German Point of View", includes a Brexit countdown clock and a dress worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to West Germany in 1965.

Project manager of the exhibition Dr Christian Peters said its themes included Germans enthusiasm for the British royal family, and Brits' "obsession" with the Second World War.

He added: "We first considered this exhibition at the beginning of 2016, well before Brexit, because we simply found the topic [of] Germany-England very exciting and wanted to do something about it for a long time.

"And of course, I say, Brexit is now of great benefit to us and ensures a lot of attention for this exhibition and we have an incredible influx of visitors."

The exhibition runs until 8 March.