Mexico hosts fashion show promoting diversity and inclusion

Two groups promoting diversity and inclusion in Mexico hosted the first fashion show for differently abled people, to promote acceptance and removal of barriers that people with disability face in the country.

The event was held at the Xochipilli Fountain in the exuberant Bosque de Chapultepec (Chapultepec forest) in Mexico City and featured 19 models - 11 of which live with a disability - who proudly walked down the runway, showcasing a variety of outfits by internationally-recognised Guatemalan designer, Isabella Springmuhl, Mexican designer Lydia Lavin and jewelry designer Daniel Espinosa, who is based in Mexico and has an international following.

Groups "Cambiando Modelos" (Changing Models) and Kadima hope the show will help to change the way disability is seen.

Featuring vibrant outfits designed by Springmuhl, a talented teen who was the first designer with Down syndrome to display her work at London Fashion Week, the show is trying to grab attention.

Springmuhl's designs stood out for their traditional Guatemalan fabrics, full of vivid hues and textures, which were boldly worn by models, showing that differences can be beautiful as well as powerful.

For those who participated in the All Inclusive Runway, this was an opportunity for inclusivity and many said they hope that the visibility that comes with an event like this will change perceptions.