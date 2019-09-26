Istanbul earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor rocks Turkish metropolis

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook Turkey's Istanbul on Thursday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

The epicentre of the quake was located around 70km west of the city in the Marmara Sea, south of the town of Silivri.

Reports on social media suggested phone services were down due to the number of people attempting to make calls.

Turkish website sendika.org said schools have been closed and some hospitals evacuated.

Witnesses said they felt buildings shake in the city during the earthquake.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges