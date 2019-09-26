Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Turkey

Istanbul earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremor rocks Turkish metropolis

By Euronews 
File photo of Istanbul in Turkey, which has been hit by an earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook Turkey's Istanbul on Thursday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

The epicentre of the quake was located around 70km west of the city in the Marmara Sea, south of the town of Silivri.

Reports on social media suggested phone services were down due to the number of people attempting to make calls.

Turkish website sendika.org said schools have been closed and some hospitals evacuated.

Witnesses said they felt buildings shake in the city during the earthquake.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges