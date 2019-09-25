An official summary of the call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been released by the White House.

It reveals that Trump raised the prospect of Ukraine looking into US presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked for a company that was drilling for oil in Ukraine.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said in the call, according to the summary provided by the justice department.

"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... it sounds horrible to me," Trump said, according to the memo.

Impeachment

It came after Trump had ordered the US government to freeze nearly $400 million in American aid to Ukraine.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that the Democratic-led House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry and directed six committees to proceed with investigations of the president's actions.

Democrats have accused Trump, who is seeking re-election next year, of soliciting Ukraine's help to smear Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, before the 2020 election.

The current controversy arose after a whistleblower from within the US intelligence community brought a complaint with an internal watchdog relating to Trump's conversation with Zelenskiy.

Even though federal law calls for such complaints to be disclosed to Congress, the Trump administration has refused to do so.