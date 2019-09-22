Thomas Cook: How a tee-total cabinet-maker built a travel empire

Thomas Cook had two ambitions when he founded a travel company in 1841 - help Britons see the world, and keep them sober.

Cook, a 32-year-old cabinet maker, had the idea on the walk from his home in Market Harborough to a temperance meeting in Leicester. For the next meeting, Cook laid on a train, charging a shilling a head for the journey between Leceister and Loughborough.

It’s probably fair to say that Cook’s first ambition was an abject failure, but he certainly succeeded in his second. Thomas Cook has become one of the biggest travel companies in the world, serving an estimated 22 million customers per year.

Almost two centuries later and 600,000 Thomas Cook customers risk being stranded overseas from as far as California and Caribbean if the struggling travel giant cannot strike a deal with its investors of the UK government and is forced to enter administration.

Hit by a cocktail of high debt levels, online competition and geopolitical uncertainty, Thomas Cook needs to find another £200 million (€226 million) on top of a £900 million (€1 billion) package it has already agreed to see it through the winter months.

Lithograph by Thos. Cook & Son, New York, 1910 Wiki Commons

World War II

Throughout its history, Thomas Cook has had its ups and downs. During World War 2 it was almost destroyed completely when its European arm was seized by the Nazis and its British operations requisitioned by the British government.

It remained in public hands until 1972, when it was bought by a consortium of banks and only just managed to survive the recession that battered the UK in the 1970s. It expanded its network of shops and in 1992 was bought by another consortium, this time from Germany.

In 2011, when Thomas Cook merged its UK retail operations with the Co-operative Group and the Midlands Co-operative Society it created the UK's largest chain of travel agents. Three years later it announced a new partnership with Chinese investment group Fosun International.

By May 16, 2019, Thomas Cook had issued its third profit warning in less than a year, saying discounting and higher fuel and hotel costs will hurt it during the peak summer season.

In August, it agreed a rescue package that will see Fosun Tourism take over its tour operations and creditor banks and bondholders acquire its airline.

But now that rescue could unravel as lenders seek an additional 200 million pounds to see the company through the winter season when business is slow.