World's first vagina museum to open in London in November

The first museum entirely dedicated to vaginas will open its doors in London this autumn.

Thanks to a £50,000 (€56,600) global crowdfunding campaign, the vagina museum will aim to fight stigmas about vaginas and raise awareness about vaginal and vulval health.

A press release described it as the world's "first bricks and mortar museum dedicated to the gynaecological anatomy".

It will feature art exhibitions, plays, workshops, and comedy nights centred on vaginas.

The museum’s director Florence Schechter started the project with a pop-up museum in 2017 after discovering that Iceland had a phallological museum, housing the world's largest display of penises, but with no vagina equivalent anywhere in the world.

Schechter hopes to break down misconceptions and stigmas about vaginas.

“This is a party of the body that should be celebrated,” she said. “The museum is a fantastic way to spread the message that there is nothing shameful or offensive about vaginas and vulvas.”

According to Eve Appeal, a British Gynaecological Cancer Research Charity, 65% of 16-25-year-old women say they feel uncomfortable using the word vagina or vulva.

The museum will also have an outreach programme to ensure children feel comfortable talking about vaginas from an early age and will encourage health and inclusive sex and relationships education. It will also work with doctors and medical professionals to offer services and support to the trans and intersex communities.

The museum will open its doors on November 16 in the Camden Market area of London with an exhibition entitled “Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How To Fight Them”, which will look at some of the myths surrounding the vagina.