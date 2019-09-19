Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
London man sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing a 3D printed gun

Metropolitan Police
A 26-year-old was sentenced on Thursday to three years imprisonment for printing a 3D gun.

It is believed to be the first conviction and sentencing in the UK for manufacturing a firearm with a 3D printer, the Metropolitan police said.

“I hope that today’s sentencing sends a very clear and powerful message that we will prosecute anyone who thinks that they can get away with being in possession of, or manufacturing a firearm, in London,” Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts said.

Tendai Muswere pleaded guilty to the charge of printing the gun at London's Southwark Crown Court in June.

Officers had searched Muswere's home using a drugs warrant in October 2017 and found remnants of a 3D printed firearm "capable of firing a lethal shot", police said.

Muswere claimed he did not know it was capable of firing but had watched videos about how to print a 3D gun that fires ammunition.

He told police that he was printing the gun for a university film project.

"Muswere claimed that he was printing the firearms for a ‘dystopian’ university film project but he has not explained why he included the component parts necessary to make a lethal barrelled weapon," Roberts said.

"We know that Muswere was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing.”

Police found more parts of a 3D printed gun during a second raid on Muswere's home in February 2018.

Metropolitan Police
Firearm produced using 3D printerMetropolitan Police