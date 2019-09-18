Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been given an award by the German media for being "the voice of reason" in the Brexit crisis.

She was presented with the award at a ceremony held in Potsdam at the international media conference M100 Sanssouci Colloquium.

The awards are given to people who are considered to have defended democracy, media freedom and European cohesion.

Sturgeon said she had been given the award for "standing strongly" against Brexit and supporting the principles and values of the European Union.

"However those stances don't strike me as being particularly exceptional. They seem entirely natural to me and to most people in Scotland," she said.

"The best starting point I can think of is a speech made by Chancellor Merkel at this event a few years ago.

"She argued then that a country's policies represent its interests based on its values.

"Scotland is and I think always will be a European nation, a committed supporter of the European Union, not because we think the European Union is flawless, nor even simply because membership of the European Union is so obviously in our interests. But perhaps most importantly of all because membership of the European Union accords so strongly with our values as a country."

Sturgeon used the speech to condemn British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the UK's parliament.

"That decision... was declared last week by Scotland's highest civil court to be an unlawful decision," she continued.

"And, of course, it is now subject to a hearing before the UK's Supreme Court this week, which will lead to a decision perhaps later this week or early next week. And that judgment potentially will take the United Kingdom into even greater uncharted waters."

Sturgeon insisted that whatever happened she saw Scotland's long-term future as a member of the EU.

"Even if Scotland is forced to leave the EU, we will work hard to maintain EU standards and will, therefore, I hope, be better placed to rejoin in the future," she said.

"But of course there is a limited amount that the Scottish Government can do within the current system, which is why I believe it is also right to offer the people of Scotland a choice of becoming an independent country and seeking to become an EU member state in our own rate."