Watch: Rescuers save Orcas stranded on Argentine beach

Rescue workers and volunteers have saved six of seven orcas that became stranded on an Argentine beach.

Firefighters, city workers and marine biologists were sent to the scene after a local in the seaside town of Mar Chiquita spotted the orcas and alerted authorities early on Monday morning.

Officials say they don't know why the orcas beached themselves and will perform an autopsy on the whale that died

Officials say they are not sure why the orcas beached themselves, and the town's tourism secretary Flavia Laguné said they did not appear to be ill. Authorities plan to perform an autopsy on the whale that died.