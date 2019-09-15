Climate protesters demonstrate outside Frankfurt car show

Hundreds of climate protesters blocked the main entrance of Frankfurt's car show on Sunday.

The group, called Sand im Getriebe which translates to Sand in the gearbox said they were demonstrating against what they call the climate and environment destroyers produced by the auto industry.

Wearing white protective suits, the activists stood in front of the grounds where the auto show is being held.

This isn't the first protest since the show opened either.

On Saturday several thousands of people marched in front of the show holding placards that said STOP SUV and "we can't replace our lungs".

Police said 15,000 demonstrators attended while the protest's organisers said the number was 25,000. A majority of the demonstrators cycled into Frankfurt along highways temporarily closed for the occasion.

Saturday's protesters urged German carmakers to speed up a transition to electric and hydrogen vehicles.

The protests come as the German government is set to unveil plans to make 65% of its power come from renewable sources by 2030.