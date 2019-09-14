Watch: Spanish authorities rescue those stranded by floodwaters

Spanish authorities carried out operations to rescue those stranded after torrential rain caused severe flooding in southeastern Spain.

One military emergency unit fought waist-high floodwaters to get kids to safety after two days of severe rain.

Spain's military emergencies unit also posted a video showing an emergency worker being lowered down from a helicopter onto a roof to rescue a group of people who were stranded on a balcony.

Local police in Murcia, Spain, tweeted out a video of firefighters pulling a man who was stranded on the roof of his car for over an hour.

Many emergency workers used helicopters and boats to get people to safety.

At least six people were killed and more than 3,000 evacuated as a result of the severe weather.