European carmakers want clarity over Brexit

At the Frankfurt Car show they have expressed the concerns saying it will be a problem for both European and British automotive industry.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen CEO: "It's a threat for us, because the UK is a big market for us. There might be some turmoil in this situation, which we hope that can be avoided."

Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW: "We call on politicians to really end this period of uncertainty. The BMW Group is committed to the UK, but we also need support then from politicians to end this period of uncertainty. And continue the production of our great vehicles in the UK."

The Association of European Carmakers has also issued a stark warning, saying a no-deal Brexit should be avoided at all costs QUOTE "That would create a lot of disturbance in the industry and would hurt our communities."