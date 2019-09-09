Three people, including two children, have been killed and one woman was seriously injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, police said on Monday.

Authorities said that "there are strong indications" that the shooting at a house in the city's Heimerstein district is "a family drama."

The victims include two children aged 8 and 12 and a 35-year-old man. The man, a police officer from the Rotterdam police unit, "may have been the shooter," police added.

The injured victim, a 28-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital and is in a "worrying condition," police said.

An investigation to determine the "nature and circumstances" of the shooting has been launched.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff said on social media that he sympathises with all those involved in the "very serious incident" and that he would visit the scene of the shooting later tonight.