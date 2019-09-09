House lays out its impeachment probe

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee laid out the parameters on Monday of what it's calling its ongoing "impeachment investigation" of President Donald Trump, setting the stage for a vote to define that probe which could come as soon as Wednesday.

The release of the resolution comes after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., declared last month that his panel was proceeding with an impeachment investigation despite there being no vote to do so.

The vote, expected Wednesday and confirmed to NBC News by a source familiar with the committee's plans, will include language that is expected to follow the procedures the Judiciary Committee used in 1974 during the Nixon impeachment proceedings.

The decision to draft a resolution laying out the boundaries of the investigation was first reported by Politico last week and later confirmed by NBC News. A vote on the resolution would mark the first formal vote as part of the Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation.

The release comes just as members return from a six-week recess. During that time, the committee has expanded their probe to include looking at potential violations of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause and the hush payments given to two women prior to the 2016 presidential election in order to silence their allegations of affairs with Trump, relationships he has denied.