Euronews' Anelise Borges spoke to a group of young Iranians about their prospects for the future, the Iran nuclear deal, and their country's friends and foes.

As Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday ordered the removal of all limits on nuclear research and development — a third major step to reduce commitments to the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

It was a further blow to a nuclear deal, agreed between Iran and other foreign actors, including the US and UK, which gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for accepting curbs on its nuclear programme.

The US withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions on Tehran in a "maximum pressure" campaign — since then Iran has insisted it wants to save the deal but that the remaining countries must provide economic support.

When asked if they considered the US an enemy of Iran, none of the young people thought this was the case.

"I don't think just because of political conflict between our leaders we can say this," said one young woman. "There are good people and a few bad people in every country."

However, she went on to say that because of the repercussions of these political disputes "we are suffering real things here," which means young people make plans to leave their country.

Negin Sadeghi, a jewellery designer, echoed this sentiment, saying she wants to move abroad, motivated by her passion to learn.

Although Arian Nabizadeh, a public management graduate, thinks his government has been fighting "tooth and nail" to reduce the impact of economic sanctions on Iran, he added that he was pessimistic about Iran's economic future because the value of fuel has decreased.

He observes that people think they have to emigrate abroad to for a "better life".

