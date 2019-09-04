Dorian leaves devastating trail of destruction in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian ripped through the northwestern Bahamas over the weekend, killing at least seven people and leaving a path of destruction across the island. The death toll is expected to increase as rescue teams start to reach damaged areas.

The eye of the storm made landfall on Great Abaco as a category 5 hurricane on Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 220mph (354km/h). Thousands of residents were stranded by floodwaters and left without shelter.

Roads and airports were submerged in the floods, and entire neighbourhoods were wiped out, with debris scattered across vast areas.

Dorian is moving toward US southeast coast as a strong category 2 storm, now lashing Florida with tropical storm conditions. It is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas between late Wednesday and early Friday, according to local reports.