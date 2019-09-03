Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian: Before-and-after images show extent of flooding on the Bahamas

By Chris Harris  Rafa Cereceda, Annamaria Luongo, Copernicus EMS 
Hurricane Dorian: Before-and-after images show extent of flooding on the Bahamas
These are the satellite images that show how flooding from Hurricane Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas.

The before-and-after pictures — shared with Euronews by the European land observation agency Copernicus — were taken two weeks apart by the Copernicus' Emergency Management Service team.

Satellite imagery specialist Annamaria Luongo used the Sentinel 1 radar, which allows the monitoring of the land and sea surface, despite the thick clouds of Hurricane Dorian.

You can drag the slider from left to right on the images below to see how water has flooded land on the Caribbean archipelago.

Grand Bahama

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo

The situation was even worse in Abaco Islands, where at least five people have been killed.

Abaco Islands

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo

The site Windy.com is live tracking the route the hurricane is following as it approaches the coast of Florida.

It also shows a forecast for the coming days.