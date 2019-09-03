Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Boy, 14, confesses to shooting all five members of family in US home

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Elisha Fieldstadt with NBC News U.S. News
Boy, 14, confesses to shooting all five members of family in US home
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A 14-year-old Alabama boy who called police to report all five members of his family had been shot confessed to the crime a short time later, officials said Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted at about midnight that five people had been shot at a home in Elkmont, on the northern border of the state. Officials said three people were confirmed dead at the scene, and two had been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

At about 3 a.m., a tweet from the sheriff's department said the two victims in critical condition had died, and the 14-year-old called to report the violence had confessed to shooting his entire family in their home. Officials did not identify the victims.

The teen, who also has not been identified, was helping investigators Tuesday morning to find the gun, which he said was a 9 mm handgun he "tossed nearby", according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.