Boy, 14, confesses to shooting all five members of family in US home

A 14-year-old Alabama boy who called police to report all five members of his family had been shot confessed to the crime a short time later, officials said Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted at about midnight that five people had been shot at a home in Elkmont, on the northern border of the state. Officials said three people were confirmed dead at the scene, and two had been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

At about 3 a.m., a tweet from the sheriff's department said the two victims in critical condition had died, and the 14-year-old called to report the violence had confessed to shooting his entire family in their home. Officials did not identify the victims.

The teen, who also has not been identified, was helping investigators Tuesday morning to find the gun, which he said was a 9 mm handgun he "tossed nearby", according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.