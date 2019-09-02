Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Panda gives birth to rare twins at Berlin Zoo

By Euronews with AP
Berlin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of twin panda cubs, the first to be born in Germany.

Keepers only confirmed last week that mother Meng Meng was pregnant and she gave birth on Saturday.

The zoo confirmed the news and tweeted its congratulations on Sunday, saying: "Meng Meng became a mom – twice!" Video released by the zoo on Monday showed Meng Meng playing with her newborn in an enclosure.

Meng Meng and her nine-year-old partner Jiao Qing arrived from China in June 2017, and keepers only confirmed last week that she was pregnant.