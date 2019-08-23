Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, visitors to the German capital can see it as it was behind the Iron Curtain, thanks to a new virtual reality tour.

The VR tour, called Time Ride, begins near the infamous Checkpoint Charlie border station between what was East and West Berlin and allows visitors to see how areas of the city have changed since the fall of wall.

The Berlin wall was built by the German Democratic Republic, also known as East Germany, in 1961 to prevent people fleeing to West Berlin, which was controlled by the US-allied Federal Republic of Germany.

It stood, heavily guarded, until November 1989, when it was pulled down following demonstrations in what is known as the "peaceful revolution".

Time Ride founder Jonas Rothe sees the tour as an opportunity for reflection. "When we were creating this I kept asking myself, 'what does this mean to me?' How would things be if everything would have turned out differently? If there wouldn't have been the peaceful revolution of 1989?

"And to keep asking this question is important in society, and to keep looking at our history and the fall of the wall and the peaceful revolution. We intend to do that here."

The tour also features testimony and stories of those who fled from the east to the west.

Roth added: "I think the most asked question at Checkpoint Charlie is 'where is the wall?' And to create this wall and make it possible to experience it, that absolutely comes with a responsibility, but also the chance to make people think about how things back then and what can we learn from it."

The Time Ride exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, August 24.