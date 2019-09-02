Rebel UK lawmakers unveil bill to stop no-deal Brexit

UK Labour MP Hilary Benn unveiled details on Monday of a 'cross-party' bill to stop no-deal Brexit.

"The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union on the 31 October without an agreement, unless Parliaments consents, " the lawmaker said on Twitter.

If no agreement has been concluded with the EU, or if parliament hasn't approved a no-deal Brexit by October 19, "then the Prime Minister must send a letter to the President of the European Council requesting an Article 50 extension until 31 January 2020," Benn said.

"The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging," Benn continued.

Johnson's promise to take the country out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a divorce deal has propelled the United Kingdom towards a constitutional crisis and a battle with the 27 other members of the bloc.

An alliance of opposition lawmakers are plotting with rebels in Johnson's Conservative Party to take control of parliament and tie the government's hands with legislation that would block a no-deal exit.

Just 24 hours until parliament returns on Tuesday from its summer break, Johnson's enforcers warned rebels that if they voted against the government they would be kicked out of his Conservative Party.

With little clarity on whether the deadlocked British parliament might be able to come up with a resolution to the three-year Brexit crisis, talk turned to a possible election.

