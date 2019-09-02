British MPs return to parliament on Tuesday and begin what is expected to be an epic showdown over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to leave the European Union with or without a deal on October 31.

With every possibility that parliament could be suspended as early as next Monday, the next three days are make-or-break for the opposition to no deal, which includes a number of Conservative MPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies are playing their cards close to their chests, but have said that they will take a legislative approach to preventing no deal - which means that they need to seize control of the parliamentary agenda and then use that to pass a law that ties Johnson's hands.

Tuesday

Despite the late start - MPs do not return from recess until 1.30 pm - Johnson may not be able to enjoy leisurely breakfast: early on, a Scottish court will hear arguments in a case questioning his decision to suspend parliament between mid-September and October 14.

There also remains the chance that Johnson will skip breakfast altogether and announce a general election. Since the fixed-term parliament act in 2011, that would have to be approved by MPs, but with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn publicly behind an election it would easily pass the Commons.

As soon as MPs return, lawmakers opposed to a no deal Brexit are expected to almost immediately call for an emergency debate. If the motion is granted by the speaker, John Bercow, the debate will be held either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Johnson has warned Conservative rebels against voting with the opposition against a no deal Brexit - among them party veteran Ken Clarke and former Chancellor Phillip Hammond - and said that a vote on extending Article 50 amounts to a vote of confidence in his leadership.

But despite Johnson's comments, the vote isn't actually a vote of confidence: if the government loses, Johnson would have to call for an election.

Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the government had planned to deliver a spending review in parliament.

But if lawmakers have succeeded in taking control of the agenda they may choose to use Wednesday to enact the second stage of their plan: passing a law that seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

It is possible to pass a bill through all the required stages in the House of Commons in a single day. It will probably require several votes, and is likely to be subject to wrecking attempts by the government.

Lawmakers have yet to publish the wording of the bill they wish to pass through parliament, so it is unclear how ministers might try to block it, or what the law will actually require the government to do.

The most likely option is some form of wording that requires Johnson to seek an extension to the current Brexit deadline from the European Union.

Thursday

If previous stages of the plan have been successful, and the bill has cleared the House of Commons, it will be passed to the House of Lords - a largely pro-EU, un-elected chamber whose official role is to scrutinise and refine legislation.

The bill would have to be approved by the Lords before it can become law, and it's here that the bill could be subject to filibustering - an attempt to talk for so long that the bill runs out of time to be passed. The time restrictions on debates in the lords allow scope for this, but it is unclear whether the tactic would work.

Separately, courts will hear a challenge from campaigner Gina Miller, who is seeking a judicial review of the legality of a move by Johnson to suspend parliament later this month.

Friday

Parliament is not scheduled to be sitting, but a Northern Irish court will hear a legal bid to stop Johnson from suspending parliament.

Next week

The government is expected to make a statement relating to Northern Ireland, detailing progress towards forming a devolved executive in the province.

This had previously been seen as a key juncture that would allow opponents of the government strategy to take control of business in the house. Its importance appears to have been diminished because plans are moving much more quickly.

Parliament will begin the process of tying up its business ahead of a suspension. This comes after Johnson announced he wanted to suspend parliament for around a month to announce a new legislative agenda for his government.

The exact end date of parliament’s current sitting has not been set, but it will be between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.

If the law to prevent a no deal has not passed through both chambers of parliament and been given the rubber stamp of Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth by the time parliament is suspended, the plan has failed. The law would not resume its passage through parliament in mid-October.