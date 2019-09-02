Watch again: Corbyn calls for election ahead of Brexit showdown

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has branded Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline on October 31 an "attack on democracy."

Speaking in Salford ahead of parliament returning Tuesday from the summer recess, he hit out at the "phoney populist cabal" that he said was trying to "ignore legislation it doesn't like."

"It is a battle of the many against the few," he said, of the fight to prevent a no deal Brexit.

Corbyn called for a general election in which Labour would "give people to take back control."

He promised that a Labour government would allow a further referendum on the options of a Brexit deal, "including the option to remain."

Opposition figures and rebel MPs opposed to no deal have only a few days to pass a law that would prevent Johnson from exiting the EU without a deal on October 31.

"This week could be our last chance," he said.

In a speech that named-checked both the trade unions and the City of London, Corbyn said that a no deal Brexit would be the death-knell for the UK automotive industry.

He contrasted the negative impact that no deal would have on workers with "billionaire hedge-funders" that back Johnson's government.

Corbyn said that Johnson's plan for Brexit would force Britain into the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Talking about Labour's electoral platform, Corbyn said: "We will join with others tomorrow to try and prevent a no deal exit from the EU."

"Our position has been one - all along - of understanding the decision made in 2016, but also doing our best as a party, and as a movement, to protect jobs in areas - many of which voted leave - who have seen no investment in 20 years."