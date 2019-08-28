Watch live: Thousands hurl fruit at La Tomatina festival

Thousands of revellers threw over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday as the annual La Tomatina festival got underway in Buñol near Valencia.

The messy event is a key date in Spain’s tourism calendar. In recent years, as many as 20,000 people have taken part, most of them tourists.

The event traces its origins to 1945 when an argument during a parade in the town square ended in a food fight.

La Tomatina is followed by a ticketed after-party.