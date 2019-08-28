Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Italy crisis: Deadline looms in talks to find new government

By Alastair Jamieson  Associated Press 
Talks to form a new a Italian government and avoid fresh elections will reach a crucial stage on Wednesday.

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has been holding negotiations with party leaders in a bid to find a solution to the political crisis that began after premier Giuseppe Conte resigned last week.

Mattarella says he will dissolve the country’s parliament if, by mid-week, he doesn't have guarantees a new coalition would give the country a lasting government.

Conte quit after his Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also Minister of Interior and the leader of the right-wing League party, yanked support for the nearly 15-month-old government in which he has been in coalition with the populist 5-Star Movement.

Salvini believes fresh elections will bring him the premiership.

However, the 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have been trying to create a new workable coalition.

Mattarella met with the speakers of the two houses on Tuesday evening before holding meetings with the smallest parties in Italy’s parliament.