Iran test fires new missile: Iran Revolutionary Guards commander

Iran has test-fired a new missile, Tasnim news agency cited the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, as saying.

"Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defence and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power," Salami said.

"And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation."

He did not provide any further information about the missile.

The United States abandoned an international deal on Iran's nuclear programme in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic in an attempt to curb its development of ballistic missiles and its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

Tehran and Washington have been sabre rattling with an exchange of threats and warnings ever since.

A conflict between the two countries was nearly sparked in June when Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile.

Iran said the drone was over its territory, while Washington claimed it was in international airspace.

The Islamic Republic displayed what it described as a domestically-built, long-range, surface-to-air missile air defence system on Thursday.

Euronews spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Biarritz this weekend.

