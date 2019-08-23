Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Malta

Six EU states 'agree to take in 350 migrants from stranded Ocean Viking ship'

 Comments
By Alice Tidey 
Rescued migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking. Picture taken between August 9 and 12, 2019.
Rescued migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking. Picture taken between August 9 and 12, 2019. -
Copyright
Ocean Viking/Handout via REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Six European Union member states on Friday agreed to relocate the 356 migrants stranded on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, ending a 14-day standoff.

The men, women and children — the youngest of whom is just a year old — will be taken to France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania.

They will disembark the ship in Malta but won't remain on the Mediterranean island.

The EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramapoulos, welcomed the solution and praised the member states who have pledged to host some of the migrants.

"These commitments must now be honoured swiftly," he added.

More on this subject