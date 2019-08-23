Six European Union member states on Friday agreed to relocate the 356 migrants stranded on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, ending a 14-day standoff.

The men, women and children — the youngest of whom is just a year old — will be taken to France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania.

They will disembark the ship in Malta but won't remain on the Mediterranean island.

The EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramapoulos, welcomed the solution and praised the member states who have pledged to host some of the migrants.

"These commitments must now be honoured swiftly," he added.

More on this subject