A migrant rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean has sailed in the shape of a heart to raise awareness about its plight.

The ship-tracking website www.marinetraffic.com recorded the vessel's movements as happening at 22:11 CEST on Tuesday, August 20.

Ocean Viking, which operated by SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has 356 migrants onboard.

It rescued them off the coast of Libya nearly two weeks ago. But with Italy and Malta refusing to let the ship dock, it has been left stranded at sea. The vessel is currently between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa.

MSF Italy's Twitter account published a picture of the heart and wrote: "We have 356 survivors on board, 356 lives that ask for humanity ❤️. We need a safe landing port as soon as possible."