This is the moment a football team scored a goal... without even touching the ball.

Sporting Lisbon's under-17 side pressed their opponents União Almeirim straight away after the kick-off.

They quickly reaped the rewards as their pressure forced an error: after just 13 seconds a defender played a backpass to his goalkeeper, who sliced the ball into his own net.

The final result was 4-0 to Sporting Lisbon.