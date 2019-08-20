Famed thespian Sir Ian McKellen showed off his singing skills with the cast of Les Miserables.

However, the singalong did not take place on the stage but in a Newcastle pub late on Friday (August 16).

Earlier in the evening, the actor had surprised the audience at the Newcastle's Theatre Royal with a blink or you'll miss it appearance on the barricade as a character called 'Hugo Victor' — a tribute to French author Victor Hugo who penned the novel the musical is based on.

This afternoon we were joined onstage by a very special guest star making his Les Misérables debut! #LesMizTour Publiée par Les Miserables - Musical sur Samedi 17 août 2019

Cast member Will Richardson, who posted the impromptu pub performance of "One More Day" on social media, described McKellen as "such a gentleman and so very kind."

"He said he's desperate to be in it [Les Miserables musical]...so we let him sing with us," he added.

The classically-trained actor was in Newcastle to perform his one-man show as part of a theatre tour to celebrate his 80th birthday in which he recreates his most iconic roles from Gandalf to Macbeth.