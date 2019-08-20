Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Watch: Do you hear the people sing? Ian McKellen joins Les Mis cast in pub singalong

 Comments
By Euronews 
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen -
Copyright
Gage Skidmore
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Famed thespian Sir Ian McKellen showed off his singing skills with the cast of Les Miserables.

However, the singalong did not take place on the stage but in a Newcastle pub late on Friday (August 16).

Earlier in the evening, the actor had surprised the audience at the Newcastle's Theatre Royal with a blink or you'll miss it appearance on the barricade as a character called 'Hugo Victor' — a tribute to French author Victor Hugo who penned the novel the musical is based on.

This afternoon we were joined onstage by a very special guest star making his Les Misérables debut! #LesMizTour

Publiée par Les Miserables - Musical sur Samedi 17 août 2019

Cast member Will Richardson, who posted the impromptu pub performance of "One More Day" on social media, described McKellen as "such a gentleman and so very kind."

"He said he's desperate to be in it [Les Miserables musical]...so we let him sing with us," he added.

The classically-trained actor was in Newcastle to perform his one-man show as part of a theatre tour to celebrate his 80th birthday in which he recreates his most iconic roles from Gandalf to Macbeth.