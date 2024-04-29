By Euronews with AP

The same gunmen had previously attacked another checkpoint a week earlier, according to Russian authorities.

An attack on a Russian police checkpoint has left seven dead.

A group of militants attacked a police checkpoint in Russia’s North Caucus region, Russian officials said on Monday. Two police officers and five gunmen were killed.

Four other officers were wounded.

The same gunmen killed in the attack had raided another police checkpoint a week before, according to Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency.

The agency did not provide information on the attack’s affiliation or motive.

The Karachay-Cherkessia region in particular has experienced a series of raids on police by extremists.

In December, Russia's Federal Security Service, the nation's top domestic security and counter-terrorism agency, reported the arrest of 14 suspected members of a radical Islamist group in Karachay-Cherkessia. It followed earlier arrests of other suspected members of the same group in the region.