After torpedoing a relationship with the Greens and alienating his party, Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf was due to face a vote of no-confidence later this week – but instead pre-emptively quit Parliament. Someone else at the "helm" would be a better fit as first minister, he said.

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf resigned on Monday little over a year since taking office as lawmakers were scheduled to vote on motions of no confidence this week.

"After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm,'' he told reporters.

“I have therefore informed the SNP’s (Scottish National Party) national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.”

Yousaf said to ensure a smooth transition he would continue to be first minister until his successor is elected.

It comes days after the Glaswegian ditched a climate change initiative and subsequently axed a coalition partnership with Scottish Greens. The party announced they would support a no-confidence vote as a result.

Yousaf stepped down after failing to strike a deal with a breakaway nationalist party whose single seat could have given him a majority in Scotland’s devolved regional Parliament.

With all the other parties lined up against him, the tight electoral math in Scotland meant that Yousaf’s fate hinged on the upstart Alba Party, which holds just one seat in the Scottish Parliament. The SNP has 63 of the 128 voting lawmakers, leaving Yousaf one vote short of what he needed to eke out a victory.

His Scottish National Party has already been weakened by a campaign finance scandal and divisions over transgender rights.

Resignation adds to mercurial political landscape

The Scottish debacle adds to the fevered political climate in the broader United Kingdom, where concerns about immigration, health care and government spending have undermined support for the ruling Conservative Party.

The Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party had proposed separate no-confidence motions. This was to try and weaken the SNP before a UK-wide parliamentary election expected to take place later this year.

The SNP has been the dominant party in Scottish politics for almost two decades and currently holds 43 of the country’s 59 seats in UK Parliament.

On Thursday, England and Wales will hold local elections that are seen as barometer of support for the government.