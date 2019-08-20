Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Mattress mayhem as strong winds disrupt open-air cinema event

 Comments
By Euronews 
Dozens of beds go flying across a park in Denver, Colorado
Dozens of beds go flying across a park in Denver, Colorado -
Copyright
REUTERS / ROBB MANES
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Dozens of air mattresses went flying across a park in the US city of Denver on Saturday after strong winds hit the Stapleton neighbourhood.

Eyewitness Robb Manes filmed it and described the incident as the "great mattress migration of 2019".

Manes said he was at the public pool when the wind kicked in and the mattresses started to roll across the lawn.

They had been set up for an event called 'The Bed Cinema' later that day, where people could reserve an air mattress to watch a movie in the open air.