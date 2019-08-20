Mattress mayhem as strong winds disrupt open-air cinema event

Dozens of air mattresses went flying across a park in the US city of Denver on Saturday after strong winds hit the Stapleton neighbourhood.

Eyewitness Robb Manes filmed it and described the incident as the "great mattress migration of 2019".

Manes said he was at the public pool when the wind kicked in and the mattresses started to roll across the lawn.

They had been set up for an event called 'The Bed Cinema' later that day, where people could reserve an air mattress to watch a movie in the open air.