A young British rugby league player was been found dead in his hotel bedroom in France on Sunday after making his debut against Toulouse.

Archie Bruce, 20, played for Betfred Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

In a statement, the club said it was "devastated" by the news.

"Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK," it said.

"The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times."

The club Archie played for posted a message on Twitter

Bruce had recently joined the team from amateur club Dewsbury Moor, which posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

"Archie played rugby league at Dewsbury Moor since under 8s and at the age of 20 had been playing in the NCL Open Age team for a couple of years," it said. "Archie was also registered to play with Batley Bulldogs and as a club we are immensely proud that Archie made his debut for Batley Bulldogs last night in Toulouse. Our thoughts and prayers are with Archie's family, team mates and friends at this extremely sad time."

"RIP Archie and fly high," it said.

