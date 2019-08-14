Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Girls defying stereotypes in boy-sparse village in Poland

By Sinead Barry  with Reuters
In a Polish village where no boy has been born for almost ten years, young girls are training for roles usually reserved for men.

The trainee volunteer fire brigade in Miejsce Odrzanskie — in southern Poland near the border with the Czechia — is comprised of only girls, with the youngest firefighter, Maja Golasz, aged just two and a half.

Maja's father and grandfather were both firefighters, explained the young girl's mother, who said that the child would also go on to fight fires for a living.

"There are no boys, so the women need to do the job," said one volunteer firefighter Oliwia Filipczak.

The children perform a number of activities as part of their training, including firefighting drills and first aid. Often, the girls use teddy-bears to practise first aid on.

The lack of male births in the region is a demographic mystery in the rural village. Rajmund Frischko, the county mayor, is now offering a prize to couples that have a son.

Additional sources • Video Editor: Olivier Vigouroux