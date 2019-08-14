French President Emmanuel Macron will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Provence on August 15.

Operation Dragoon took place in 1944, just two months after the famous Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, known as D-Day.

Macron will mark the anniversary of this "second D-Day" with Alassane Ouattara, the president of the Ivory Coast and Alpha Condé, the President of Guinea. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will also be present at a ceremony in Saint-Raphaël in southern France.

The ceremony will take place at a military cemetery which was inaugurated by former French President, General Charles de Gaulle in the 1960s. It holds the remains of 464 soldiers who were killed during the invasion of Provence.

'The hunter is hungry'

The forces that landed in the region helped to liberate France, meeting with those who landed in June in Normandy by mid-September, according to the UK's National Archives.

The invasion involved 400,000 troops from France (including from former colonies), Britain, Canada and the US, according to the French Defence Ministry.

Their goal was to secure the strategic National Road 7 up to the city of Lyon as quickly as possible. The road — the longest in the country at the time — stretched nearly 1,000 km from Marseille to Paris.

The assault was launched at 7.15 p.m. on August 14 with coded messages broadcast on the BBC including "Nancy has a stiff neck", "Gaby sleeps in the grass" and "the hunter is hungry" alerting allied forces and French Resistance fighters.

Paratroopers and Resistance fighters started clearing the way and by midnight were engaging with German troops in Hyeres.

Southern France Invasion: Third Army soldiers race up "Red Beach" after landing from LCIs on "D-Day", 15 August 1944. Among ships present are USS LCI-592 and LCI-668. Photographed by Smith/US National Archive

At the sun rose on August 15, more than 2,000 vessels including 800 battleships were crossing the Mediterranean. By the time night fell, about 100,000 men had landed on the French coast.

General de Lattre de Tassigny's First French Army — also known as Army B — which counted 260,000 soldiers who were mainly from north and subsaharan Africa was decisive in quickly liberating key cities including Toulon and Marseille, which was the country's second-biggest at the time.

"On D+13, after seven days of operations, there no longer remains in the Army B sector a German who is not dead or captive," De Lattre wrote to De Gaulle less than two weeks after the initial assault, signalling that Provence was free.

The French commemoration has often paid tribute to the role of African soldiers in the liberation of France.