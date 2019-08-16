Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: Fans celebrate 50 years since Woodstock music festival

 Comments
By Sinead Barry  with Reuters
Watch: Fans celebrate 50 years since Woodstock music festival
Copyright
Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Fans gathered on Thursday (August 15) to mark 50 years since the Woodstock Music & Art Festival.

The 1969 extravaganza, which happened on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, became one of the most significant counter-culture events in history.

Acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joan Baez and the Grateful Dead all played, paving the way for the modern music festival as we know it today.

More than 400,000 people turned up; organisers were expecting just 50,000.

Michael Lang, co-creator of the original festival, attempted to organise a commemorative concert for the anniversary. The event was cancelled after organisers lost headliners including Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z and some performers from the 1969 event.

The commemorations were run by the Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts. There were fireworks, food, and, of course, music. The centre is largely focused on exhibiting pop culture from the US in the sixties and is located on the site of the original festival.

Additional sources • Video Editor: Olivier Vigouroux