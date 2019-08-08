Galaxy Note 10: Five things we learnt at the unveiling of Samsung’s new smartphone

Samsung unveiled its new smartphone in New York on Wednesday, the Galaxy Note 10, which comes in three editions.

The phone will come in the form of a Note 10, the Note 10+, and a special 5G-enabled version of the 10+.

Buying the Galaxy Note 10 outright will cost €940 and the 10+ from €1,081. The 5G model is avaliable to order from €1,189.

Here's what we learned at the launch:

1. Its all about the camera

All versions of the phone come with a triple camera system on the back of the device, a standard lens, ultra-wide and two telephoto lenses. The Note 10+ has an added extra-depth feature, which allows for Augmented Reality, and to make full 3D scans of real-life objects.

The smartphone has a video editing feature that can be used with the "S Pen" — an accessory that comes with the phone, which users can employ to select parts of a video they want to trim. The phone allows for quick editing so videos can be made on the go.

The Galaxy Note 10 enables users to capture high-quality video without having to carry around any extra gear. Depth-of-field adjustments have been made so the background can be blurred to focus on your subject.

_A_ "Night Mode", available on the front camera, lets users capture striking selfies no matter how dark the conditions.

2. Improved links with PC

The phone's new note-taking app brings a powerful new capability — memos that are jotted down can instantly be converted to digital text in Samsung Notes and exported to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word.

The Galaxy Note 10 has extended capabilities, making it easier for users to work between their phone and a PC or Mac. With a compatible USB connection, files can be dragged and dropped between devices.

3. Faster and easier charging

The Galaxy Note 10 can be charged in 30 minutes and the battery lasts for one day.

Users can also wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or other Qi-enabled devices with the phone.

4. A display that is Samsung’s ‘best yet’

The new smartphone comes with an edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display, which makes the phone close to "borderless", while the in-display cut out for the front camera is small and centred for a balanced design.

The display is intended to make it easier for the Note 10's users to watch films and editing videos.

5. 5G — a thing of the future

As 5G gears up for market deployment, having the enabled version of the phone allows users to stream high-resolution video, download content hyper-fast, and stream graphics-heavy games in real-time.

The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will be available from August 23.