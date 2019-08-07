Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
By Euronews 
Greek police searching for missing UK scientist Natalie Christopher say they have found a body
Greek police searching for missing UK scientist Natalie Christopher say they have found a body.

The 34-year-old British-Cypriot was reported missing on Monday by her husband, 38, after she failed to return from a morning run on the Greek island of Ikaria

The couple was staying at a hotel near the village of Kerame and had been due to fly to Cyprus via Athens on Monday evening.

According to her husband's police statement, he awoke to find she was not in the room. He contacted her and she informed him she had gone jogging.

