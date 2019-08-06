French boy, six, fractured his spine in Tate Modern fall

A six-year-old French boy allegedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing gallery at London’s Tate Modern museum fractured his spine and suffered a bleed on his brain, a court heard.

The child, who was visiting the city with his family, also has fractures to his legs and arms, prosecutors said.

He remains in a critical but stable position in hospital.

A 17-year-old British boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder. He will appear at London's Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

Police say the suspect and the victim had no connection. Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said it was a "truly shocking incident" that was treated as an isolated event "with no distinct or apparent motive."

The victim fell five stories onto the roof in the incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon when the popular gallery was packed with visitors.

Tate Modern, Britain's leading gallery of modern art, sits on the south bank of the River Thames and was visited by almost six million people last year.