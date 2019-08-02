Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva picked as EU candidate for IMF head

Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva will be the European Union's candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The governments picked their candidate after two rounds of voting and prolonged negotiations. Georgieva defeated Dutch candidate Jeroen Dijsselbloem to get the backing of the 28 EU member states.

Georgieva has been chief executive of the World Bank since 2017.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted his congratulations saying she had all the qualifications to lead the IMF.

The Washington-based IMF has 189 member countries. Since its creation in 1945, the IMF has always had a European managing director.

Christine Lagarde, the former French economic minister, has been managing director of the IMF since 2011. She will now lead the European Central Bank.

Georgieva emerged as the candidate after the former president of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem conceded.

Other world powers are expected to pick candidates by September. The IMF plans to select its new head by Oct. 4.