Watch: Licence to bid? Car used in James Bond films to be auctioned by Sotheby's

Auction house Sotheby's has announced that it will be putting a car used in the James Bond films up for bid next month

The vehicle, which was used in Goldfinger and Thunderball films, is expected to fetch a price between $4-6 million (€3.6-5.3 million), said Barney Ruprecht, the company's car specialist.

The Aston Martin DB5 comes with 13 spy-like features, ranging "from .30 calibre machine guns, the crowd-favourite ejector seat, oil slick, nail dispenser, rotating number plates," Ruprecht explained.

"They made four cars for the movies - three survive today. This is about the only one that has fully-functional gadgets as original, fully engineered, still working."