James Bond's Thunderball sports car up for auction

A gadget-filled car used in the James Bond movies Goldfinger and Thunderball will be auctioned in mid-August.

Sotheby's auction house in New York expects the Aston Martin DB5 to sell for between four and six million US dollars.

The vehicle has 13 gadgets, including a nail dispenser to puncture the tyres of pursuing vehicles, retractable machine guns in the front and a switch that alternates the license plate between Switzerland, Great Britain and France.