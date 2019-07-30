Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
James Bond's Thunderball sports car up for auction

A gadget-filled car used in the James Bond movies Goldfinger and Thunderball will be auctioned in mid-August.

Sotheby's auction house in New York expects the Aston Martin DB5 to sell for between four and six million US dollars.

The vehicle has 13 gadgets, including a nail dispenser to puncture the tyres of pursuing vehicles, retractable machine guns in the front and a switch that alternates the license plate between Switzerland, Great Britain and France.

