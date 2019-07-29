Cyprus police arrest British woman for ‘false rape’ claim

A Cyprus court postponed a hearing on Monday in the case of a 19-year-old British woman suspected of falsely accusing a group of Israelis of gang rape. The case caused an uproar in Israel.

Police arrested the woman on Sunday after she withdrew an accusation that 12 Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room in the southeast coastal resort town of Ayia Napa in mid-July. The Israelis had denied the claim.

The woman was summoned to the police headquarters where she changed her testimony, saying she voluntarily had sexual intercourse with the young Israelis and that she initially filed the complaint after realising that she was being recorded during the act, which made her angry, reported Cyprus news agency.

She's now being held on suspicion of public mischief.

Authorities in the town of Paralimni pushed back the hearing to Tuesday after the woman’s lawyer failed to be present on Monday.

Authorities released five of the 12 Israelis — who were originally arrested for questioning — last week and the remaining seven on Sunday.