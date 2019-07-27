Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS
Putin explores sunk Soviet submarine in Bond-style dive

no comment

Putin explores sunk Soviet submarine in Bond-style dive

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday dived to the bottom of the Gulf of Finland aboard a submersible to explore a Soviet submarine which was sunk during World War Two.

The Shchuka-class submarine Shch-308 sunk in October 1942 near the island of Gogland, west of St Petersburg.

Putin was pictured smiling in the underwater craft, a C-Explorer 3.11 submersible.

Its airtight glass bubble protected Putin, who first became Russian president in 1999 and has continuously ruled the country since 2012.

More No Comment