Watch: Panda party in China as 18 cubs celebrate their first birthdays

A joint celebration in China toasted the first birthdays of 18 panda cubs.

They took place at Wolong National Nature Reserve for youngsters born between June and September last year.

"I've seen pandas so many times in Chengdu, but this is the first time I see so many pandas together," said Tang Ting Zhao, a visitor from Chengdu.

"And it's my first time seeing so many panda babies. I'm very excited and very happy. They're our national treasures."

The panda cubs are still mainly reliant on milk for sustenance but also eat two meals of tender bamboo shoot tips to help grind their teeth.

In 2018, 31 panda babies were born in the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

Conservation efforts in China have seen a spurt in the population of the endangered species in recent years.